$100 Invested In Lennox Intl 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Lennox Intl LII has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.45%. Currently, Lennox Intl has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion.

Buying $100 In LII: If an investor had bought $100 of LII stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,576.94 today based on a price of $573.94 for LII at the time of writing.

Lennox Intl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

