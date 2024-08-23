Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Progressive Stock In The Last 20 Years

Progressive PGR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.21%. Currently, Progressive has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In PGR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PGR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,930.91 today based on a price of $240.05 for PGR at the time of writing.

Progressive's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.