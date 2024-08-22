$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

QCR Hldgs QCRH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.74%. Currently, QCR Hldgs has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion.

Buying $100 In QCRH: If an investor had bought $100 of QCRH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $201.47 today based on a price of $71.73 for QCRH at the time of writing.

