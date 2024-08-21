$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $9,300 Today

NextEra Energy NEE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.78%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In NEE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NEE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,296.57 today based on a price of $79.66 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

