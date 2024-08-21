$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Goldman Sachs Gr GS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.11%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Gr has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion.

Buying $100 In GS: If an investor had bought $100 of GS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $248.05 today based on a price of $495.23 for GS at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.