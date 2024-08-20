$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,700 Today

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.26%. Currently, First Citizens BancShares has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion.

Buying $100 In FCNCA: If an investor had bought $100 of FCNCA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,713.97 today based on a price of $1999.35 for FCNCA at the time of writing.

First Citizens BancShares's Performance Over Last 20 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.