If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,200 Today

S&P Global SPGI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.96%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPGI: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,213.84 today based on a price of $495.74 for SPGI at the time of writing.

S&P Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.