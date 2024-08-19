$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,800 Today

HealthEquity HQY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.28%. Currently, HealthEquity has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In HQY: If an investor had bought $1000 of HQY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,772.27 today based on a price of $74.95 for HQY at the time of writing.

HealthEquity's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.