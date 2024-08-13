If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,000 Today

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 44.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 57.31%. Currently, Abercrombie & Fitch has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion.

Buying $100 In ANF: If an investor had bought $100 of ANF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $973.32 today based on a price of $156.00 for ANF at the time of writing.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Performance Over Last 5 Years

