If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,800 Today

Moody's MCO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.54%. Currently, Moody's has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion.

Buying $100 In MCO: If an investor had bought $100 of MCO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,840.36 today based on a price of $457.33 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moody's's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.