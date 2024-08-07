Here's How Much $100 Invested In Insulet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Insulet PODD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.14%. Currently, Insulet has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion.

Buying $100 In PODD: If an investor had bought $100 of PODD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $554.02 today based on a price of $189.99 for PODD at the time of writing.

