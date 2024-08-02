$1000 Invested In Danaher 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Danaher DHR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.74%. Currently, Danaher has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In DHR: If an investor had bought $1000 of DHR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,561.60 today based on a price of $276.75 for DHR at the time of writing.

Danaher's Performance Over Last 10 Years

