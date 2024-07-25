Here's How Much $100 Invested In ITT 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ITT ITT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.85%. Currently, ITT has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion.

Buying $100 In ITT: If an investor had bought $100 of ITT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,581.71 today based on a price of $136.83 for ITT at the time of writing.

ITT's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

