$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,500 Today

Parker Hannifin PH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.47%. Currently, Parker Hannifin has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion.

Buying $100 In PH: If an investor had bought $100 of PH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,497.16 today based on a price of $557.94 for PH at the time of writing.

Parker Hannifin's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.