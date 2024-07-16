Here's How Much $1000 Invested In BlackRock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

BlackRock BLK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.89%. Currently, BlackRock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In BLK: If an investor had bought $1000 of BLK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $13,582.59 today based on a price of $842.80 for BLK at the time of writing.

BlackRock's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

