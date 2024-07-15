If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,500 Today

Loading... Loading...

Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.85%. Currently, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion.

Buying $100 In COKE: If an investor had bought $100 of COKE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,468.76 today based on a price of $1066.32 for COKE at the time of writing.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

