$1000 Invested In MACOM Technology Solns 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

MACOM Technology Solns MTSI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.26%. Currently, MACOM Technology Solns has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTSI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,396.17 today based on a price of $112.81 for MTSI at the time of writing.

MACOM Technology Solns's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

