Here's How Much $1000 Invested In KBR 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

KBR KBR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.48%. Currently, KBR has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In KBR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KBR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,595.17 today based on a price of $65.29 for KBR at the time of writing.

KBR's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

