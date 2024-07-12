If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,300 Today

Loading... Loading...

Casey's General Stores CASY has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.66%. Currently, Casey's General Stores has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion.

Buying $100 In CASY: If an investor had bought $100 of CASY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,254.13 today based on a price of $376.44 for CASY at the time of writing.

Casey's General Stores's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.