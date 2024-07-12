Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Service Corp Intl 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Service Corp Intl SCI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.72%. Currently, Service Corp Intl has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In SCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of SCI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,874.24 today based on a price of $71.77 for SCI at the time of writing.

Service Corp Intl's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.