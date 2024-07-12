Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Zscaler Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

Zscaler ZS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.0%. Currently, Zscaler has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion.

Buying $100 In ZS: If an investor had bought $100 of ZS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $235.41 today based on a price of $196.00 for ZS at the time of writing.

Zscaler's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

