$100 Invested In Prologis 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Prologis PLD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.75%. Currently, Prologis has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion.

Buying $100 In PLD: If an investor had bought $100 of PLD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $665.69 today based on a price of $120.09 for PLD at the time of writing.

Prologis's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.