Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GameStop Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

GameStop GME has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.7%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion.

Buying $100 In GME: If an investor had bought $100 of GME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,299.98 today based on a price of $24.52 for GME at the time of writing.

GameStop's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.