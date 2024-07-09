$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

Loading... Loading...

Booking Holdings BKNG has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.51%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion.

Buying $100 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $100 of BKNG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $325.60 today based on a price of $4000.00 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.