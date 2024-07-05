Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Blackstone Stock In The Last 10 Years

Loading... Loading...

Blackstone BX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.51%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion.

Buying $100 In BX: If an investor had bought $100 of BX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $380.79 today based on a price of $122.60 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

