$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,000 Today

Western Digital WDC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.95%. Currently, Western Digital has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion.

Buying $100 In WDC: If an investor had bought $100 of WDC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $974.81 today based on a price of $77.79 for WDC at the time of writing.

Western Digital's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

