If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $200 Today

Eagle Materials EXP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.11%. Currently, Eagle Materials has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion.

Buying $100 In EXP: If an investor had bought $100 of EXP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $239.72 today based on a price of $214.29 for EXP at the time of writing.

Eagle Materials's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

