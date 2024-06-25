$100 Invested In Kirby 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Kirby KEX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.35%. Currently, Kirby has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion.

Buying $100 In KEX: If an investor had bought $100 of KEX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $603.79 today based on a price of $119.55 for KEX at the time of writing.

Kirby's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

