Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ATI 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ATI ATI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.86%. Currently, ATI has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In ATI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ATI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,188.89 today based on a price of $55.25 for ATI at the time of writing.

ATI's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.