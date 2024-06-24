If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $9,300 Today

Loading... Loading...

Snap-on SNA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.13%. Currently, Snap-on has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNA: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,275.53 today based on a price of $266.75 for SNA at the time of writing.

