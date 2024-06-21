If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $11,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Linde LIN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.8%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $212.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In LIN: If an investor had bought $1000 of LIN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,419.91 today based on a price of $442.75 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 20 Years

