$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Westinghouse Air Brake WAB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.73%. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion.

Buying $100 In WAB: If an investor had bought $100 of WAB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $237.23 today based on a price of $161.60 for WAB at the time of writing.

Westinghouse Air Brake's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.