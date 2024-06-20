Loading... Loading...

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Lululemon Athletica LULU against its key competitors in the Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Lululemon Athletica Background

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Lululemon Athletica Inc 25.14 9.28 4.04 7.61% $0.53 $1.28 10.4% Ralph Lauren Corp 18.73 4.64 1.82 3.61% $0.18 $1.04 1.76% Tapestry Inc 10.88 3.40 1.43 5.13% $0.24 $1.11 -1.8% Levi Strauss & Co 78.47 4.74 1.56 -0.53% $0.04 $0.91 -7.77% PVH Corp 10.11 1.25 0.76 2.97% $0.28 $1.2 -9.55% Columbia Sportswear Co 20.13 2.53 1.45 2.2% $0.06 $0.39 -6.17% Kontoor Brands Inc 17.27 9.84 1.51 15.68% $0.09 $0.29 -5.38% Under Armour Inc 12.96 1.37 0.53 -0.01% $0.03 $0.6 -4.75% Carter's Inc 10.01 2.75 0.79 4.43% $0.07 $0.32 -4.94% Oxford Industries Inc 38.73 2.66 1.03 6.65% $0.07 $0.26 -5.22% G-III Apparel Group Ltd 7.22 0.81 0.41 0.38% $0.02 $0.26 0.52% FIGS Inc 40.50 2.12 1.62 0.37% $0.0 $0.08 -0.78% Movado Group Inc 14.18 1.12 0.87 0.57% $0.01 $0.08 -5.68% Superior Group Of Companies Inc 26.42 1.59 0.56 1.96% $0.01 $0.06 6.17% Vera Bradley Inc 43 0.72 0.41 -3.21% $-0.0 $0.04 -14.58% Lakeland Industries Inc 31.64 1.42 1.37 1.33% $0.0 $0.02 26.51% Average 25.35 2.73 1.07 2.77% $0.07 $0.44 -2.11%

By closely examining Lululemon Athletica, we can identify the following trends:

At 25.14 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.99x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.28 relative to the industry average by 3.4x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 4.04 , which is 3.78x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.61% , which is 4.84% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $530 Million , which is 7.57x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $1.28 Billion , which indicates 2.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.4% is notably higher compared to the industry average of -2.11%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Lululemon Athletica can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Lululemon Athletica has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Lululemon Athletica in the Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and premium valuation. In terms of fundamentals, Lululemon shows high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, reflecting operational efficiency and growth potential within the industry sector.

