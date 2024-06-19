Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Moody's 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Moody's MCO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.68%. Currently, Moody's has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,957.43 today based on a price of $420.08 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moody's's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.