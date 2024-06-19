If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,600 Today

Loading... Loading...

Graphic Packaging Holding GPK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.91%. Currently, Graphic Packaging Holding has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion.

Buying $100 In GPK: If an investor had bought $100 of GPK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,631.95 today based on a price of $27.58 for GPK at the time of writing.

Graphic Packaging Holding's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.