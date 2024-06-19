Loading... Loading...

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Costco Wholesale COST against its key competitors in the Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Costco Wholesale Background

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Costco Wholesale Corp 53.81 17.67 1.52 7.9% $2.84 $7.34 9.07% Walmart Inc 28.94 6.67 0.83 6.18% $10.88 $40.08 -6.85% Target Corp 16.25 4.85 0.63 6.91% $2.04 $7.08 -3.12% Dollar General Corp 18.50 3.99 0.71 5.28% $0.78 $2.99 6.11% BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 23.20 7.78 0.60 7.44% $0.22 $0.88 4.14% Sendas Distribuidora SA 21.89 3.25 0.22 1.29% $1.15 $2.8 14.08% Pricesmart Inc 20.02 2.23 0.52 3.6% $0.08 $0.22 13.11% Almacenes Exito SA 69.15 0.47 0.14 -0.61% $245.5 $1321.95 -3.32% Average 28.28 4.18 0.52 4.3% $37.24 $196.57 3.45%

By thoroughly analyzing Costco Wholesale, we can discern the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 53.81 for this company is 1.9x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 17.67 relative to the industry average by 4.23x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.52 , which is 2.92x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.9% , which is 3.6% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $2.84 Billion , which is 0.08x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $7.34 Billion , which indicates 0.04x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 9.07%, which surpasses the industry average of 3.45%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Costco Wholesale with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Costco Wholesale has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Key Takeaways

For Costco Wholesale, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Costco's high ROE and revenue growth suggest strong performance relative to industry standards. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit numbers may raise concerns about the company's operational efficiency and profitability compared to its competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.