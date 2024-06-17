Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Veeva Systems 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Veeva Systems VEEV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.87%. Currently, Veeva Systems has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In VEEV: If an investor had bought $1000 of VEEV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,301.35 today based on a price of $184.70 for VEEV at the time of writing.

Veeva Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

