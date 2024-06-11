$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $900 Today

Loading... Loading...

Equifax EFX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.58%. Currently, Equifax has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion.

Buying $100 In EFX: If an investor had bought $100 of EFX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $881.60 today based on a price of $230.45 for EFX at the time of writing.

Equifax's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.