$100 Invested In Snap-on 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Snap-on SNA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.99%. Currently, Snap-on has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion.

Buying $100 In SNA: If an investor had bought $100 of SNA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $814.60 today based on a price of $267.04 for SNA at the time of writing.

Snap-on's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.