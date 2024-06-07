Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Global Payments Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

Global Payments GPN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.21%. Currently, Global Payments has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion.

Buying $100 In GPN: If an investor had bought $100 of GPN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $840.07 today based on a price of $97.28 for GPN at the time of writing.

Global Payments's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.