$100 Invested In Alamos Gold 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alamos Gold AGI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.37%. Currently, Alamos Gold has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion.

Buying $100 In AGI: If an investor had bought $100 of AGI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $321.67 today based on a price of $16.99 for AGI at the time of writing.

Alamos Gold's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

