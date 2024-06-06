If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $8,100 Today

Loading... Loading...

Ball BALL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.99%. Currently, Ball has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In BALL: If an investor had bought $1000 of BALL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,060.05 today based on a price of $69.99 for BALL at the time of writing.

Ball's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

