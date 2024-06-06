If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Best Buy Co BBY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.87%. Currently, Best Buy Co has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In BBY: If an investor had bought $1000 of BBY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,001.02 today based on a price of $88.50 for BBY at the time of writing.

Best Buy Co's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

