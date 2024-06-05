Here's How Much $100 Invested In Adobe 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Adobe ADBE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.18%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion.

Buying $100 In ADBE: If an investor had bought $100 of ADBE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $683.13 today based on a price of $457.22 for ADBE at the time of writing.

Adobe's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.