Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning IDEX Stock In The Last 15 Years

IDEX IEX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.04%. Currently, IDEX has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion.

Buying $100 In IEX: If an investor had bought $100 of IEX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $813.88 today based on a price of $206.10 for IEX at the time of writing.

IDEX's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

