If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,000 Today

Raymond James Finl RJF has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.13%. Currently, Raymond James Finl has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion.

Buying $100 In RJF: If an investor had bought $100 of RJF stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,048.25 today based on a price of $120.93 for RJF at the time of writing.

Raymond James Finl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.