If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,900 Today

Regal Rexnord RRX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.06%. Currently, Regal Rexnord has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In RRX: If an investor had bought $1000 of RRX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,939.56 today based on a price of $149.54 for RRX at the time of writing.

Regal Rexnord's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

