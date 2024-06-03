If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $5,800 Today

Loading... Loading...

Mastercard MA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.05%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $411.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In MA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,757.35 today based on a price of $442.51 for MA at the time of writing.

Mastercard's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

