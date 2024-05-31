If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,100 Today

Loading... Loading...

Ascendis Pharma ASND has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 16.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.64%. Currently, Ascendis Pharma has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion.

Buying $100 In ASND: If an investor had bought $100 of ASND stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,093.94 today based on a price of $135.10 for ASND at the time of writing.

Ascendis Pharma's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.