$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $6,900 Today

Loading... Loading...

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.17%. Currently, Booz Allen Hamilton has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In BAH: If an investor had bought $1000 of BAH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,884.30 today based on a price of $151.73 for BAH at the time of writing.

Booz Allen Hamilton's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.